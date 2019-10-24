Ahmadpur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ahmadpur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ahmadpur is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Latur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 70.34% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.01% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jadhav Patil Vinayakrao Kishanrao won this seat by a margin of 4006 votes, which was 1.96% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 204227 votes.