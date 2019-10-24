Ahmadpur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ahmadpur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Aheri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Aheri constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ahmadpur is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Latur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Ahmadpur Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Ahmadpur is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra under Latur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 70.34% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.01% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jadhav Patil Vinayakrao Kishanrao won this seat by a margin of 4006 votes, which was 1.96% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 204227 votes.Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 2252 votes. RSPS polled 186218 votes, 37.3% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .