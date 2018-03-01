App
Feb 23, 2018 08:29 PM IST

Ahir hints Kejriwal may be questioned for the CS 'assault' case

Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir today hinted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may be questioned by the police in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by AAP MLAs at his residence.

PTI

"Whosoever it may be, the police will question all those in whose presence the incident took place," he told reporters here.

Ahir was responding to a question on the possibility of Delhi Police questioning Kejriwal for the alleged assault of Prakash.

His comments came hours after a Delhi Police team was sent to Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area for collecting evidence related to the alleged assault on the chief secretary.

The union minister of state for home said a delegation of IAS officers has met him today and apprised him about the incident.

"This is a very condemnable incident. How can one assault an officer. IAS officers have met me. I have listened to their grievances. Whatever is required, the Delhi Police is doing and will question whomever is required," he said.

The Delhi chief secretary was allegedly manhandled by two AAP MLAs at Kejriwal's residence. The incident reportedly occurred Monday night in presence of Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Prakash was called by Kejriwal regarding the issue of advertisements, which were not being released, a Delhi government official had said.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed he had been called for a discussion on ration distribution.

"The allegation of assault is totally bizarre and baseless," a senior official of the chief minister's office had said.

