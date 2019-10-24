Aheri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Aheri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Aheri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Aheri constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Aheri is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Gadchiroli district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Aheri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Aheri is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra under Gadchiroli district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Voter turnout was 70.24% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.65% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ambrishrao Raje Satyavanrao Atram won this seat by a margin of 19858 votes, which was 13.13% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 151279 votes.
Atram Dipak Mallaji won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 25197 votes. IND polled 127406 votes, 48.58% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .