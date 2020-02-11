App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avoid hugs and kisses, try 'Namaste' this Valentine's Day: MP Health Dept's advice

The message is aimed to create awareness among people and to avoid the spread of such infections, and not to stop them from expressing their love and affection.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Madhya Pradesh Health Department, on February 11, advised people to avoid greetings that involve physical contact even as reports of more people succumbing to the coronavirus continue to make the headlines, Free Press Journal reported.

Dr Pravin Jadia, Chief Medical and Health officer said that it is not advisable to greet people with any sort of physical contact which includes hugging, kissing or shaking hands. He added that people greet in the Indian fashion by folding their hands in the simple 'Namaste' gesture, salaam, or by devising any other gesture of greeting that does not involve any physical contact.

Dr Jadia added that the message is aimed to create awareness among people and to avoid the spread of such infections, and not to stop them from expressing their love and affection ahead of Valentine's Day, the report noted.

Close

The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus has claimed over 1,000 lives across the globe. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also declared the virus outbreak a public health emergency.

related news

Several companies and institutes in Australia, China, France, Germany and the United States are racing to develop a vaccine -- a process that normally takes years.

The virus, first identified in China on December 31, has killed more than 1,000 people, infected over 42,000 and reached some 25 countries.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Valentines Day

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.