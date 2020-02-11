Avoid hugs and kisses, try 'Namaste' this Valentine's Day: MP Health Dept's advice

The Madhya Pradesh Health Department, on February 11, advised people to avoid greetings that involve physical contact even as reports of more people succumbing to the coronavirus continue to make the headlines, Free Press Journal reported.

Dr Pravin Jadia, Chief Medical and Health officer said that it is not advisable to greet people with any sort of physical contact which includes hugging, kissing or shaking hands. He added that people greet in the Indian fashion by folding their hands in the simple 'Namaste' gesture, salaam, or by devising any other gesture of greeting that does not involve any physical contact.

Dr Jadia added that the message is aimed to create awareness among people and to avoid the spread of such infections, and not to stop them from expressing their love and affection ahead of Valentine's Day, the report noted.

The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus has claimed over 1,000 lives across the globe. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also declared the virus outbreak a public health emergency.

Several companies and institutes in Australia, China, France, Germany and the United States are racing to develop a vaccine -- a process that normally takes years.

The virus, first identified in China on December 31, has killed more than 1,000 people, infected over 42,000 and reached some 25 countries.