App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahead of Shah's rally, RJD beats utensils in protest

The deafening sound of utensils clanging together and blowing of conches, reverberated through various parts of the state.

PTI

Hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally in Bihar on Sunday, RJD leaders and workers staged protests, beating utensils and blowing conches against what their leader Tejashwi Yadav dubbed as the ruling partys celebration of the devastation caused by COVID-19 and the lockdown.

A large crowd gathered outside the 10, Circular Road, residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, where she stood alongside Tejashwi and her elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and party workers -- all clanging steel plates with spoons-- while standing inside circles drawn on the ground to ensure social distancing.

Huge police contingents were deployed at the protest site, a stones throw from the official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and also the house of state health minister Mangal Pandey, a senior BJP leader who has been drawing flak from the opposition for alleged poor handling of the pandemic.

Close

The deafening sound of utensils clanging together and blowing of conches, reverberated through various parts of the state.

related news

"They (the JD(U)-BJP government) are celebrating the devastation caused by COVID and the lockdown," Tejashwi Yadav alleged in his brief interaction with media during the protest, referring to Shah's rally scheduled later in the day. No untoward incidents or skirmishes between the opposition party supporters or police were reported from anywhere.

Tejashwi Yadav accused the Nitish Kumar government of treating migrant workers as second class citizens and raked up the withdrawn circular by police headquarters voicing apprehension that the return of a large number of jobless labourers could pose a law and order problem.

"The government is treating the poor people of Bihar like 'goonda and lootera'," the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who has already been declared the party's chief ministerial face for the assembly election due in October- November, said.

He also took a swipe at Shah's digital rally when the state and the country were ravaged by the pandemic.

The ruling dispensation could have used digital technology for providing relief to the millions of poor affected by the calamity. But that seems to be none of its concern. The digital rally is an obvious indication that they are merely interested in pursuing their hunger for power, he said.

Yadav said the protest was aimed at ensuring that the poor, who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, got their due.

There was no representation of RJD allies, including the Congress, former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM or VIP at the protest.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #Amit Shah

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 4,00,000

Coronavirus pandemic | Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 4,00,000

Delhi govt-run and pvt hospitals to be reserved for Delhiites; City's borders to be reopened from Monday

Delhi govt-run and pvt hospitals to be reserved for Delhiites; City's borders to be reopened from Monday

Venice glimpses a future with fewer tourists and likes what it sees

Venice glimpses a future with fewer tourists and likes what it sees

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.