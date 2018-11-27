App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2018 11:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahead of polling, Rahul Gandhi appeals to MP voters in open letter saying Cong will provide good governance

Gandhi said he believes that bringing farmers out of debt would mean boosting the economy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

On the eve of polling, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has, in an open letter to the people of Madhya Pradesh, made a fervent appeal to them to support his party to help provide good governance in the central state.

Gandhi alleged that Madhya Pradesh in the last 10-15 years is known across the country more for firing upon farmers asking for their rights, crime against women, various scams like Vyapam and Bundelkhand package scam, rising unemployment, sand mafia and for usurping rights of tribals.

"Amid all these disappointment, a new hope among the people of Madhya Pradesh has arisen because of the Congress' promises to them.

"Our promise of trust ensures that farmers' loans would be waived, electricity bills would be halved, women will get justice, industry would flourish, youth will get permanent jobs and tribals and the poor will look ahead with hope," he said in the letter.

related news

Gandhi said he believes that bringing farmers out of debt would mean boosting the economy.

"If the farmer is prosperous, then the economy will be back on track," he said. Listing some other promises made by the Congress in its manifesto for Madhya Pradesh, the Congress chief said while granting a farm loan waiver, the party would also guarantee remunerative prices for farm produce and bring the power bills down to half.

He said the Congress will provide assistance to every girl child in Madhya Pradesh, including free education from school to Ph.D. and Rs 51,000 for their marriage.

Besides, the party will fulfil the dream of the poor of get their own house, he said.

Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on Wednesday and the results will be out on December 11.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Nov 27, 2018 10:58 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #India #Madhya Pradesh #Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 #Politics

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.