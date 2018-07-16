App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahead of monsoon session, govt reaches out to opposition

The government has called an all-party leaders meeting tomorrow, wherein the views and opinions of all parties would be consulted for effective running of the monsoon session.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As the monsoon session of Parliament begins on July 18, the government reached out to the opposition for smooth functioning of both the Houses.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Vijay Goel met leaders of opposition parties, including Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav, BSP leader Satish Chandra Misra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rout and CPI leader D Raja, sources said.

The minister also met leaders of TRS, BJD and others, they said.

During his interaction with the political leaders, Goel sought their cooperation in the smooth functioning of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

He told them that the functioning of Parliament without any hindrances was the national duty of the ruling and opposition parties, according to sources.

The Union minister also talked about the bills of national interest which are either pending or will be introduced in the upcoming session, they added.

He had also met former prime minister Manmohan Singh earlier to seek the Congress' cooperation for a successful parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, the government has called an all-party leaders meeting tomorrow, wherein the views and opinions of all parties would be consulted for effective running of the monsoon session.

The monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 18 and end on August 10.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 10:18 pm

