Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, government asks CPWD to prepare 'vision document' for five years

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has directed the CPWD to prepare a "vision document" for the next five years, a move aimed at setting goals of the agency, an official said on March 25. Following the ministry's direction, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has sought inputs from senior officers across the country to prepare the same.

"We have started preparing vision document of CPWD for the next five years with regard to works to be done by the agency. As soon as it is prepared, CPWD will send it to the ministry," he said.

The move comes at a time when the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held.

The CPWD is the government's largest construction agency and it looks after maintenance of central government buildings and erecting of fences on the country's international borders, among others.

The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India.