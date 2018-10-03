App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ahead of local body polls, J-K BJP expels 15 'rebel' workers for anti-party activities

The decision was taken during a meeting of the BJP State Election Management Committee at the party office in Trikuta Nagar, which was presided over by state president Ravinder Raina.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP expelled 15 "rebel" workers from the party for anti-party activities ahead of the local bodies polls.

"It was unanimously decided to expel the workers from the primary membership of the party forthwith for having filed nomination papers against official candidates of the party for ULB and municipal polls in J&K," a BJP spokesman said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the BJP State Election Management Committee at the party office in Trikuta Nagar, which was presided over by state president Ravinder Raina, he said.

Those who were expelled from party include Jatin Sethi, Omkar Singh Bose, Deepak Kumar, Kulbushan Vohra, Subash Sharma, Raj Kumar, Kulbir Sambyal, Trilochan Wazir, Tarsem Choudhary, Dhan Sarup, Rajinder Gupta, Sunny Segal, Anita  Gupta, Balbir Gupta and Vikram Dogra, he said.

Meanwhile, an election department official said around 17 lakh electors are eligible to vote in the four-phased local bodies and municipal polls in Jammu and Kashmir, beginning October 8.

"As many as 16,97,291 electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in 1,145 wards across the state in four phases from October 8," he said.

The first phase of polling will be undertaken on October 8, followed by the second phase on October 10, third phase on October 13 and the fourth and final phase on October 16, the official said.

The counting of votes will be done on October 20, he added.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 07:56 pm

tags #BJP #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.