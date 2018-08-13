Ahead of Independence Day, a look at heightened security measures in Delhi

Ahead of the 2018 Independence Day celebrations, security measures in Delhi have been stepped up to prevent any untoward incidents.

The central government has beefed up security across Delhi, including the area near the Red Fort, metro stations and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

Let's take a look at the heightened security measures in Delhi:

> Delhi Metro and IGI airport

Over 600 additional Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel are deployed at the Delhi Metro and the IGI airport to keep a better eye on people and their luggage. The commuters, at both these locations, are being checked twice — first manually and later with a hand-held metal detector — in view of the heightened vigil in the run-up to the Independence Day on August 15.

Additional CISF quick reaction teams (QRTs) and flying squads have been deployed at select metro stations that witness a heavy footfall or are important from the security point of view.

CISF metro security chief Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghubir Lal told PTI that they have already held meetings with various stakeholders like the Delhi Police, Metro authorities, and others as a part of the drills undertaken to fortify security before August 15.

"A new control room, armed with over 5,000 CCTVs and other smart tools, has recently been commissioned for the CISF and it will help us in better monitoring operations at stations under its surveillance cover," the DIG said.

Special teams of mufti-wearing intelligence and passenger profiling sleuths have been deployed at various stations and at the airport.

> Red Fort

Considering all the main events including the unfurling of the national flag by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held at Red Fort, security in the Fort and nearby places has been ramped up.

The prime minister is scheduled to address the nation from the rampage of the Red Fort at 7:30 am to commence the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2018.

Red Fort and its nearby areas are under complete CCTV surveillance.

"Coordinated security measures are in place for the Independence day celebrations. Census and verification drives of the residents in the nearby areas have been completed. The whole area is under CCTV coverage," Jatin Narwal, Deputy Commissioner, Delhi Police told The Times of India.

The Delhi government and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already laid down traffic restrictions near the Red Fort and metros across the city as a part of the security measures undertaken on the occasion of Independence Day.