Ahead of general elections, govt may offer workers social security, flexibility & higher bargaining power

The Narendra Modi government is seeking to push its ambitious labour reforms agenda, with six months left of its term, by arriving at a consensus with other parties to further its legislative agenda and come up with better deals for worker unions, including Bharatiya Janata Party-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Hindustan Times reported.

Nipendra Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM Modi, held a high-level meeting with secretaries of ministries and NITI Aayog officials to plan how to take the pending bills regarding labour reforms forward, the report stated. The initial plan was to translate 44 complex labour laws into four separate codes. These are wages, industrial relations, social security and welfare, and occupation safety, health and working conditions.

While Mishra couldn’t disclose any information, government sources told the paper that the discussion revolved around taking stakeholders into confidence, including representatives of state and trade unions.

“Some states and trade unions perceive the codes as anti-labour and pro-industry, whereas the bills provide flexibility, social security and more bargaining power to workers,” a source told the paper.

The government may also expand the social security benefits of these workers. The meeting discussed a proposal on free social security to some sections of the workforce, with the government paying the premiums on these, the report said.

A government official told the paper that the Atal Pension scheme and the PM’s life and accident insurance scheme could be changed in some aspects to provide social security to workers.

The government acknowledged in the meeting that there is a need to push for these reforms as they were stuck due to political disagreements. NITI Aayog and the Labour Ministry are responsible for talking to states and bringing them on board for these changes, the report stated.

“Out of the four codes, only the Wage Code bill has been introduced in Lok Sabha in 2017 and is being reviewed by a Parliamentary panel. We have rejected some of the provisions of the bill. In principle, we are totally opposed to the proposed industrial relations code as it makes it almost impossible to have a trade union,” CITU General Secretary Tapan Sen told the paper.