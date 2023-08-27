English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

    A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote ''Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad'' on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations.

    PTI
    August 27, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
    Delhi Metro (Representative Image)

    Delhi Metro (Representative Image)

    Ahead of the G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages were found in at least five Delhi Metro stations, officials said on Sunday. A senior police officer said unidentified people wrote ''Delhi Banega Khalistan" and "Khalistan Zindabad'' on the walls of at least five Delhi Metro stations.

    Legal action is being taken, the officer said. A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official said, "It is a law and order situation. We will cooperate with the Delhi Police."

    The alleged action comes ahead of the G20 Summit on September 9-10.

    PTI
    first published: Aug 27, 2023 03:16 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!