    Ahead of flagging off by PM Modi, fares of Solapur, Shirdi Vande Bharat trains announced

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
    Representative image

    Ahead of the flagging off of the Vande Bharat Express services on the Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi routes in Maharashtra on Friday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Central Railway announced the fare structure.

    The one-way fare without catering service on the CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat train will be Rs 1,000 for chair car and Rs 2,015 for executive chair car, while the fares for the two classes with catering will be Rs 1,300 and Rs 2,365, respectively, a CR official said.

    The one-way journey ticket without catering service for CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi will be Rs 840 and Rs 1670 for chair car and executive chair car, respectively, while the ticket prices with catering service will be Rs 975 and Rs 1840, respectively, he added.

    The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will cover the 455 kilometre distance between the country's commercial capital and the premier textile city in 6 hours and 30 minutes.