Ahead of elections, AIADMK loses support of farmers over Chennai-Salem expressway project

The Chennai-Salem expressway is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami’s pet project.

Several families will be affected by the government’s eight-lane Chennai-Salem expressway project as it will require them to give up their lands.

Although the Tamil Nadu government has said most farmers of Salem are parting with their land willingly, there are several who are still vehemently opposed to the idea.

As such, the Chennai-Salem expressway, which is Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami’s pet project, may cost the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) the support of hundreds of Salem residents ahead of the polls.

SC verdict on Chennai-Salem highway a boost for development

Kuppusamy, 74, has not only been heartbroken ever since he got the news of the proposed acquisition of his land, but is also dead against the Chennai-Salem expressway project, reported India Today.

He said: “They can put the eight-lane project only after killing all of us. What is the need for the project? There are multiple roads and train services here. They are doing this only to get a commission.”

Kuppusamy, who stays with his wife in Salem, has further informed that they were approached by several persons to sell their land for Rs 2 crore per acre. However, they had refused the offer and are now being approached by the government to sell their land for Rs 22 lakh per hector.

Kavitha, 45, has clarified that she is not opposing the project because she wants more compensation. The more important cause here is how the project will adversely affect the farmers and the ecosystem of the region, she explained.

She also accused the CM of lying and said he was not honest when he said that 92 percent farmers of Salem are in favour of this project.

Although the Rs 10,000 crore project is expected to cut down travel time from Chennai to the industrial hubs in and around Salem by nearly two and half hours, people have opposed it because it would involve clearing 1,900 hectares of land including 50 hectares of forest.

Besides, the compensation amount that farmers who are giving up their lands have been promised is reportedly too meagre as well.