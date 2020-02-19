App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of Donald Trump's visit, Ahmedabad paan shops shut to prevent staining of walls: Report

A municipal body official told the paper that the move was undertaken to prevent the customers of these three paan shops from littering the area with cigarette butts and spit on walls, which made it difficult for authorities to maintain cleanliness.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ahead of United States President Donald Trump visit to Ahmedabad, paan (beetle leaf) shops have also been sealed to ensure that cleanliness is maintained.

According to a Times of India report, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sealed three paan shops near the airport and they will remain sealed until further notice. The shop owners have been warned with legal action if they try to remove the seals.

The report suggested the step was taken to ensure that the roads and walls in the vicinity of Ahmedabad Airport look aesthetically appealing and are not stained by paan stains.

Donald Trump and US First Lady Melanie Trump would be visiting Sabarmati Ashram located in Ahmedabad and also join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a roadshow and inaugurate the Motera cricket stadium.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 03:18 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Namaste Trump #Narendra Modi

