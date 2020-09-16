Ahead of Bihar polls, PM Modi to dedicate Kosi Rail Mahasetu to nation on September 18

More than 5 crore sanitary napkins have been provided to women in a short period of time, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on September 16 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating the strategically important Kosi Rail Mahasetu in Bihar to the nation on September 18.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister will be inaugurating 12 rail projects related to passenger facilities for the benefit of the Bihar through video conferencing, the PMO informed.

The development comes ahead of Bihar Assembly elections slated to be held in October 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Koshi setu was built in 1887 and had got washed away in 1934 during the floods following the Indo-Nepal earthquake. In 2003, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had laid the foundation stone of the bridge, which is likely to finally become operational 17 years later.

India had completed the trial run of the Kosi bridge in July when the nation was gradually unlocking after months of stringent coronavirus-related lockdown.

The bridge is located on the Nirmali-Saraigarh section of the East Central Railway zone’s Samastipur division. It is of strategic importance and was reportedly built at a cost of Rs 561.02 crore.

The 1.88 km-long bridge will drastically shorten travel time from the Northeast to Bihar and will improve India’s capability to transport defence equipment to the northeast.

(With ANI inputs)