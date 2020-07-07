Ahead of Bihar polls, Centre likely to raise ‘creamy layer’ ceiling for OBCs to Rs 12 lakh: Report

The Centre is likely to raise the income eligibility ceiling for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), for availing reservations in government jobs and education institutions, to Rs 12 lakh from Rs 8 lakh per year, says a report by The Economic Times.

The government will also change the process of calculating annual income. The move comes months ahead of the legislative assembly elections in Bihar.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had cleared this proposal in February and had placed it before the Union Cabinet, the report suggests.

Since February, the Centre was exploring ways to modify the definition of annual income. Currently, salary and income from agriculture are not included in calculating annual income.

The government is expected to decide if salary should be included while calculating annual income for OBC families, the report adds. This was also proposed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

An OBC candidate is currently eligible for reservation in higher educational institutions and public sector employment if the gross annual income of his or her parents does not exceed the Rs 8 lakh ceiling.

A person with annual income of Rs 8 lakh and above is currently classified as belonging to the ‘creamy layer’ among OBCs and cannot avail benefits of reservation.

OBCs comprise 41 percent of the population in Bihar, where assembly elections are expected to happen in October-November.