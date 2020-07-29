Donations pour in for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Donations have started pouring in for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Saints, politicians, businessmen and others have contributed for the construction, which will begin after the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5.

Morari Bapu, a renowned exponent of the Ramcharitmanas, has announced a donation of Rs 5 crore from his Vyaspeeth to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust (SRJTKT) for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the famous spiritual guru announced the donation during an online spiritual talk on July 27. His ashram in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot will send Rs 5 crore for the temple construction, said Bapu. He also appealed devotees to contribute voluntarily.

Politicians are also donating money for the construction of the temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi, the report suggested.

Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya visited Ayodhya along with his wife on July 28 and offered prayers to Lord Ram at His birthplace.

During his visit, the Deputy CM donated Rs 6.60 lakh to the Trust on behalf of late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Ashok Singhal, his late guru Gurujan Singh and family members, said the report.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had, in his personal capacity, donated Rs 11 lakh to the Trust for the temple construction. The CM had made the donation on the occasion of shifting the Ram Lalla idol to a temporary new location on March 25.

The Mahavir Mandir Trust of Patna has donated the first instalment of Rs two crore, said the report. It has announced a donation of Rs 10 crore for the cause with five instalments of Rs two crore each to be paid every year as per the instructions of SRJTKT, it added.

Besides cash, devotees are also donating gold and silver for the cause. Hyderabad-based jeweller K Srinivas has donated gold brick weighing one kilogram and a five-kilogram silver brick to the Trust.

As per the report, the Trust has received around Rs 6 crore through online donations in the past four months.

Meanwhile, the VHP has planned to reach 10 crore families across the country and collect donations ranging from Re 1 to Rs 10 from each for the cause, added the report.