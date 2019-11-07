Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, PM Modi tells ministers to avoid unnecessary statements, maintain harmony

Ahead of the Supreme Court of India (SC)’s verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the sensitive matter with his council of ministers in New Delhi on November 6.

PM Modi asked the ministers to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the subject and maintain harmony in the country, according to reports.

The prime minister also asserted the need to maintain an atmosphere of amity and harmony in the country.

The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict on the emotive Ayodhya issue before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

In the October 27 edition of his "Mann ki Baat" radio programme, PM Modi had recalled how the government, political parties and civil society prevented attempts to create fissures when the Allahabad High Court had given its ruling in the case in 2010.

He had described it as an example of how a united voice could strengthen the country.

The prime minister told his council of ministers that they should refrain from making unnecessary remarks on the issue and maintain an atmosphere of amity and harmony, persons aware of the development told news agency PTI.

He also emphasised that the verdict should not be seen through the prism of victory and defeat, they added.

PM Modi’s remarks come days after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked its workers and spokespersons to refrain from making emotive and provocative statements on the sensitive issue. The party also told its Members of Parliament (MPs) to visit their constituencies for maintaining calm.

The ruling party's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), issued a similar word of caution to its cadre a few days ago.

The top brass of the Sangh, at its recent meeting of "pracharaks", had asked them not to celebrate or carry out processions if the Ram temple verdict was in their favour.

Also read: Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, authorities ban 'mourning', 'victory' processions; extend restrictions

Senior RSS and BJP leaders reached out to prominent Muslim clerics and intellectuals on November 5 and held a meeting with them, during which it was stressed that irrespective of the nature of the court ruling, there should neither be "junooni jashn" (excessive celebration) nor "haar ka hungama" (brouhaha over defeat).

The meeting was held at the Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s residence in the national capital.

A five-judge Constitution bench, led by the CJI, reserved its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on October 16 after a marathon 40-day hearing.