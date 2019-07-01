App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: I-T Dept raids several locations linked to Rajeev Saxena

The department has obtained some vital leads related to alleged tax evasion and undisclosed assets abroad linked to Saxena from a sister agency and hence, raids were launched on June 30, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Income Tax Department has searched multiple locations linked to AgustaWestland case accused Rajeev Saxena as part of a tax evasion probe against him, officials said on July 1.

The department has obtained some vital leads related to alleged tax evasion and undisclosed assets abroad linked to Saxena from a sister agency and hence, raids were launched on June 30, they said.

It is understood that Saxena and his firms are being probed by the department under the new anti-black money law related to certain defence deals undertaken in the past.

Close

The department is also expected to move court to question Saxena, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at present.

related news

The Supreme Court, last week, had stayed a Delhi High Court order permitting Saxena to go abroad for treatment for blood cancer and other ailments.

Saxena has been called as an approver by the ED in the Rs 3, 600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers purchase deal case.

However, it is understood that the agency may inform the court that Saxena has been non-cooperative in the probe and has not shared the required information to qualify as an approver and get relief from prosecution under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A vacation bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai had also issued notice to Saxena on an appeal filed by the ED challenging the June 10 Delhi High Court order permitting him to visit the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Europe from June 25 to July 24.

Saxena, a director of Dubai-based firms UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings, has also been named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in the case.

The bench, which stayed the high court order for three weeks, had asked the director of AIIMS to examine Saxena's mental and physical health, and file a report within three weeks.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, had also informed the apex court that certain new facts with regard to other offences have come to light and the CBI will formally register an FIR against Saxena shortly.

Saxena was arrested by the ED in January this year after he was deported from Dubai.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #AgustaWestland #India #IT department

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.