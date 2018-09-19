AgustaWestland scam: Here's all you need to know about middleman Christian Michel

Christian Michel James, a key accused in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, is ‘missing’ hours after a Dubai court ordered his extradition to India, his lawyer Amal Alsubei has said.

Christian Michel is a British consultant who was allegedly hired by AgustaWestland to influence top officials in the Indian Air Force and the UPA government to secure the Rs 3,600-crore deal for the company.

He was arrested in the UAE last year after CBI allegedly sent an extradition request, and was out on bail. He is still wanted in India. His lawyer was quoted by NDTV as saying, "He will be arrested if found. He is likely to appeal to the Supreme Court."

Who is Christian Michel?

Michel is one of the three middlemen being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the other two being Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

After he was arrested by the UAE authorities in February 2017, Michel had made a sensational revelation through his lawyer and sister. He said the CBI had pressurized him to confess that he had met then Congress President Sonia Gandhi at the time the deal was being negotiated in 2010. He also claimed that the CBI had promised him a clean chit in case he signs that confession, but he refused to do so.

In a response to these allegations made by Michel, the CBI told The Indian Express, “Christian Michel James was arrested in February 2017 by UAE. He was not arrested this year as claimed by the defence lawyer. The CBI team has not examined the fugitive Christian Michel James nor has it influenced him to extract a confession. The extradition proceedings against the fugitive are going on in UAE and the request for the extradition is being followed up.”

How did the Gandhi family and the Congress get involved?

A hand-written note was recovered from middleman Guido Haschke where a certain payment was written against the word “family”, which insinuated involvement of the Gandhi family.

However, Michel claimed that the note was fake. What ensued was the Congress accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies to “tarnish the image of the Opposition”.

What is the AgustaWestland chopper scam?

The AgustaWestland case involved the purchase of 12 luxury choppers for use by the top leadership including the President, the Prime Minister and former Prime Ministers when the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government was at the helm of affairs.

In 2014, the NDA government scrapped the contract when allegations of AgustaWestland paying kickbacks in India surfaced. This came amid allegations of Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland, giving bribes in Italy.

What has the ED found out?

In June 2018, the ED told a special court in Delhi that Christian Michel set up various shell companies to channel illegal money outside India. The investigative agency also claimed that Michel received 30 million euros as kickbacks and sent packets of cash to various people. According to the ED, Michel used to regularly meet Indian individuals for brokering the deal, including cousins of former Air Force chief SP Tyagi.

SP Tyagi was arrested in 2016 over allegations that he accepted bribes to tailor specifications at the instance of his cousins. He became the first ever military chief to be arrested.