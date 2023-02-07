English
    AgustaWestland chopper scam: SC denies bail to alleged middleman Christian Michel James

    The alleged Rs 3,600-crore scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
    Christian Michael James has sought bail under section 436A of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which says that a person can be released on bail if he has completed half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence.

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied bail to Christian Michel James, an alleged middlemen in AgustaWestland chopper scam cases, who is being probed by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

    A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said that argument of James that he be released on bail on ground that he has completed half of maximum sentence in the cases cannot be accepted.

    It, however, said that James may pursue his remedy of regular bail before trial court in the case.