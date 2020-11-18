AgustaWestland chopper scam: Accused mentions Kamal Nath's son, Salman Khurshid, Ahmed Patel in ED statement

Accused-turned-approver in Rs 3,000-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case has informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about entities and investments through which alleged kickbacks were routed. Chartered accountant Rajiv Saxena, in a statement running over 1,000 pages, also detailed involvement of defence dealer Sushen Mohan Gupta and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri.

In addition to Ratul Puri, Nath's son Bakul Nath and Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Ahmed Patel were also mentioned in the interrogation statements of Saxena, the Indian Express reported.

The statement, accessed by IE, detailed how the alleged kickbacks flowed via two companies -- Saxena’s Interstellar Technologies and Global Services owned by Christian Michel who was extradited to India in 2018.

"These payoffs were (also) for the benefit of political leaders and bureaucrats who were in a position of influencing the decision at that point of time. Some of these funds were once again, directly or indirectly, through structured transactions, and some of the structures set up by me were routed into investments in India," Saxena told ED, as per the report.

He also claimed that his role was "limited to the structures and managing the execution" for key players like Gupta, Puri and Gautam Khaitan.

The key accused also said that Gupta and Puri "frequently dropped names of leading political figures in their conversation to impress upon their influence in the corridors of power. They often mentioned the names of Salman Khurshid and Kamal uncle".

On a question about political beneficiaries, Saxena said, "I am aware that Interstellar Technologies Limited was one of the main companies to receive kickbacks from the Agustawestland. Interstellar Technologies was beneficially owned by Sushen Mohan Gupta who controlled the company through Gautam Khaitan…During my meetings with Sushen Mohan Gupta and Gautam Khaitan they often mentioned political beneficiaries in India. The name AP was mentioned by them and was a reference to Ahmed Patel."

When contacted, Kamal Nath rubbished allegations against his son saying, "I have stated earlier that I have nothing to do with the companies or transactions of my nephew, Ratul Puri. As far as my son, Bakul Nath, is concerned, he is an NRI based in Dubai. I had heard about him being described as the Beneficial Owner of Pristine River and when I spoke to my son, he said he knew nothing about the company."

"There are no documents or bank accounts which prove a connection to him. Anyone can open an offshore account and someone's name as Beneficial Owner and not even inform him. He may not even know about it," Nath added.