AgustaWestland chopper deal: India fails to provide evidence against middlemen in UAE court

In what can be termed a major set back in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, the government of India has failed to provide any evidence that could ensure the extradition of alleged British middleman Christian Michel James before UAE courts, the lawyer of the accused said.

The Indian government was scheduled to produce evidence against James before UAE courts by May 19, 2018.

According to an Economic Times, lawyer Rosemary Patrizi Dos Anjos, who is representing James, confirmed the development.

Dos Anjos added that the Indian government was given 45 additional days to produce evidence after 30 days had passed without any development from the Indian side. She added that her client was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Dubai.

The Indian government was asked to submit the evidence proving James' involvement in the deal, by May 19.

James was accused of facilitated kickbacks in the deal, which were allegedly accepted by former Indian Air Force Chief S P Tyagi and his cousin Sanjay Tyagi. The duo were accused of awarding a contract of 12 choppers to AugustaWestland, after getting money in return.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that bribes to tune of at least Rs 235 crore were paid to James using a network of companies in India and abroad. The report claimed that James had used his Dubai-based firm Global Services FZE, to channel the money.

Others accused in chargesheets filed by the ED and CBI include Bruno Spagnolini, former CEO of AgustaWestland, Giuseppe Orsi, the former head of Finmeccanica and middlemen Haschke and Gerosa.