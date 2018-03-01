App
Feb 28, 2018 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agriculture ministry expects foodgrain production to hit record high in 2017-18

This is the second round of advance estimates for 2017-2018 crop production issued by the government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Foodgrain production is estimated to reach a record of 277.5 million tones for the year 2017-2018, the agriculture ministry said in a statement. This is roughly a 0.9 percent increase from previous year's foodgrain production of 275.11 million tonnes.

The agricultural crop year in India is from July to June. The record foodgrain production in 2017-2018 may not boost India's farm sector growth rate due to the base effect of 2016-17, which was also a record crop year, according to a Mint report.

Rice production is also expected to hit a record high of 111.01 million tonnes, an increase of 1.31 million tonnes from the production of 109.70 million tonnes in 2016-17.

But estimates of wheat output are lower than last year's production. Wheat production is estimated at 97.11 million tonnes this agricultural year, a decline from the record output of 98.51 million tonnes from last year.

related news

Production of pulses is also set to be higher than the record output last year.

"Total Pulses production during 2017-18 is estimated at record 23.95 million tonnes which is higher by 0.82 million tonnes than the previous year’s production of 23.13 million tonnes.", the agriculture ministry said in the statement.

Cotton output is estimated to see a slight increase. The agriculture ministry see cotton production of 33.92 million bales (170 kg each), a rise from previous year's production of 32.58 million bales.

But oilseeds production is likely to see a decline. "Total Oilseeds production in the country during 2017-18 is estimated at 29.88 million tonnes which is lower by 1.39 million tonnes than the production of 31.28 million tonnes during 2016-17.", the the agriculture ministry said in the statement.

This is the second round of advance estimates for 2017-2018  crop production issued by the government. The first estimates were released in September 2017.

tags #agriculture #Cotton #Foodgrain production #India #rice

