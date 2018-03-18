'Agriculture Ministry determined to accomplish goal of doubling farmers' income by 2022'

Asserting that the welfare schemes for farmers are being implemented on a mission mode, Union Ministry Radha Mohan Singh said new methodology of good governance, new ideas and an improvement-oriented vision will pave the way for modernisation of farming.

The Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said that the Centre was working with speed towards doubling farmers' income by 2022.

"To improve the financial status of farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept a goal before the country of doubling farmers' income by 2020. This is the first time that the Prime Minister has put a concrete goal of the welfare of farmers," Singh said.

Under the leadership of Modi, the Agriculture Ministry is determined to accomplish this goal by 2022 and is working with full commitment to achieve this goal, he added.

The minister was speaking at the Valedictory function of the Krishi Unnati Mela 2018.