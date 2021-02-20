Agriculture Ministry allowed to use drones for crop data collection in 100 districts

Representative image: AP

The Agriculture Ministry has received a conditional nod to use drones for remote sensing data collection under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has allowed the deployment of drones for Gram Panchayat-level yield estimation in agricultural areas of 100 districts.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation have granted conditional exemption for Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) usage to Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoAFW)," an official statement said.

The permit to use drones will now help in a quick and accurate assessment of crop yield loss at the insurance unit. It will also pave the way for speedy claim settlement under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Launched in 2016, PMFBY, or crop insurance scheme, compensates farmers if any of the notified crops fail due to natural calamities, pests and diseases.

The conditional exemption will be valid for one year from the date of issue of the permission letter or until the operationalisation of the Digital Sky Platform, whichever is earlier, the statement by the civil aviation ministry said.

This exemption shall be valid only if all conditions and limitations are strictly adhered to, it said.

Listing 19 conditions, the statement said that action may be initiated against user agencies in case of violation of any condition.

While conditional exemption has been given to MoAFW, it still needs to obtain necessary clearances from the local administration, the defence ministry, home ministry, Indian Air Force and Airports Authority of India, the statement added.