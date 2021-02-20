MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Agri commodity derivatives sector- Opportunities and Role of Financial Intermediaries' on Feb 20, 11am . Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Agriculture Ministry allowed to use drones for crop data collection in 100 districts

Listing 19 conditions, the statement said that action may be initiated against user agencies in case of violation of any condition.

Moneycontrol News
February 20, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST
Representative image: AP

Representative image: AP

The Agriculture Ministry has received a conditional nod to use drones for remote sensing data collection under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has allowed the deployment of drones for Gram Panchayat-level yield estimation in agricultural areas of 100 districts.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation have granted conditional exemption for Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) usage to Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoAFW)," an official statement said.

The permit to use drones will now help in a quick and accurate assessment of crop yield loss at the insurance unit. It will also pave the way for speedy claim settlement under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Launched in 2016, PMFBY, or crop insurance scheme, compensates farmers if any of the notified crops fail due to natural calamities, pests and diseases.

The conditional exemption will be valid for one year from the date of issue of the permission letter or until the operationalisation of the Digital Sky Platform, whichever is earlier, the statement by the civil aviation ministry said.

Close

Related stories

This exemption shall be valid only if all conditions and limitations are strictly adhered to, it said.

Listing 19 conditions, the statement said that action may be initiated against user agencies in case of violation of any condition.

While conditional exemption has been given to MoAFW, it still needs to obtain necessary clearances from the local administration, the defence ministry, home ministry, Indian Air Force and Airports Authority of India, the statement added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #agriculture #Current Affairs #India
first published: Feb 20, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

Corporate Buzz | What to make of Chandra's 4 years in Tata Sons; another delay for Jet Airways; what's India's move in the Cairn Energy tax dispute?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.