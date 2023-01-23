Agriculture Infrastructure Fund mobilises over Rs 30,000 crore for creation of post-harvest mgmt infra

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), which was launched in July 2020, has mobilised over Rs 30,000 crore for taking up projects related to creation of post-harvest management facilities.

The AIF is a financing facility for creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farm assets. Under this scheme, Rs 1 lakh crore is to be disbursed by financial year 2025-26 and the interest subvention and credit guarantee assistance will be given till the year 2032-33, an official statement said.

"Within two-and-a-half years of the implementation of the AIF, the scheme has mobilised more than Rs 30,000 crore for projects in the agriculture infrastructure sector with a sanctioned amount of Rs 15,000 crore under AIF," it added.

The AIF is providing financial support to the farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, farmer groups like Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Joint Liability Groups, among others to create post-harvest management infrastructure and build community farming asset throughout the country.

In order to create awareness about the AIF amongst various stakeholders, the Union Ministry of Agriculture has been organising multiple conclaves and workshops.

PTI