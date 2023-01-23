Agriculture Infrastructure Fund mobilises over Rs 30,000 crore for creation of post-harvest mgmt infra

Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), which was launched in July 2020, has mobilised over Rs 30,000 crore for taking up projects related to creation of post-harvest management facilities.
The AIF is a financing facility for creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farm assets. Under this scheme, Rs 1 lakh crore is to be disbursed by financial year 2025-26 and the interest subvention and credit guarantee assistance will be given till the year 2032-33, an official statement said.
"Within two-and-a-half years of the implementation of the AIF, the scheme has mobilised more than Rs 30,000 crore for projects in the agriculture infrastructure sector with a sanctioned amount of Rs 15,000 crore under AIF," it added.
The AIF is providing financial support to the farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, farmer groups like Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Joint Liability Groups, among others to create post-harvest management infrastructure and build community farming asset throughout the country.