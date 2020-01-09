App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 05:27 PM IST

Agri mandis should pay more cow cess: Yogi Adityanath

The CM also cautioned that people might indulge in black marketing, storage and smuggling of essential commodities due to tensions in the Gulf countries.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 9 said since the income of agricultural mandis has increased, they should give three per cent cess for cow shelters instead of the existing two per cent. Some amount of this money could also go to the Animal Husbandry Department, he added while addressing a meeting of the governing council of the State Agricultural Produce Market Board (Manid Parishad) at Lok Bhavan here.

"As the income of mandis has increased, they should give three per cent cess for cow shelters instead of the existing two per cent. It should be ensured that the money go to only those institutions that run cow shelters with devotion," the CM said.

The CM also cautioned that people might indulge in black marketing, storage and smuggling of essential commodities due to tensions in the Gulf countries.

"Such people can increase the price of these things by creating artificial shortages. Keep a close eye on them and take strict action if necessary. Also, keep a special watch on the prices of pulses, oil and vegetables", the CM said.

He directed that one lab each should be provided in Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur as well as in Bundelkhand and Western UP for organic products.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath

