App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 06:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Agreement on strategic partnership council will elevate India-Saudi Arabia relations: PM Modi

The prime minister is leaving for Saudi Arabia tonight at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to attend the Plenary Session of the 3rd Future Investment Initiative Forum being held in Riyadh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday establishment of Strategic Partnership Council will further elevate the relations between the two countries.

The prime minister is leaving for Saudi Arabia tonight at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to attend the Plenary Session of the 3rd Future Investment Initiative Forum being held in Riyadh.

During his visit, Modi will hold bilateral discussions with the King of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Close

"I will also meet and discuss with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman several matters of bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest," Modi said before his departure.

related news

India and Saudi Arabia have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. Saudi Arabia has been one of the largest and reliable suppliers of India's energy needs, the prime minister said.

During his visit to New Delhi in February 2019, the Crown Prince had committed to invest over USD 100 billion in sectors of priority in India, Modi recalled.

Defence, security, trade, culture, education and people-to-people contacts are the other important areas of bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia, he said.

"During the visit, the agreement for establishment of the Strategic Partnership Council will further elevate the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership to a new level," he said.

The prime minister said he also looks forward to his participation in the Future Investment Initiative Forum where he will speak about the growing trade and investment opportunities for global investors in India as the country marches forward with a goal to become a USD 5-trillion economy by 2024.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 28, 2019 06:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Saudi Arabia

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.