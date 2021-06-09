Agra hospital: License of Shri Paras Hospital suspended, owner gets notice for cutting off patients’ oxygen supply

In the video which went viral on social media on June 7, Dr Jain is also heard saying he conducted a "mock drill" in which oxygen supply was cut off for COVID-19 patients for five minutes. (Representative Image)

Action has been taken against Shri Paras Hospital by the Agra administration after a viral video surfaced in which the owner is purportedly heard saying he conducted a "mock drill" in which oxygen supply was cut off for COVID-19 patients for five minutes.

Further, the hospital's license has been cancelled and the owner Dr Arinjay Jain has been sent a notice, News18 India reported.

Notably, a case had been registered against Dr Jain on June 8 and District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh had told reporters that action will be taken him under the Pandemic Act. He said the hospital will be sealed and patients will be shifted to other hospitals.

In the video which went viral on social media on June 7, Dr Jain is also heard saying that bodies of some patients started turning blue after the oxygen supply was cut off.

"Start discharging people, there is no oxygen availability anywhere, even the chief minister cannot get you oxygen. Modi Nagar is dry. We talked with families of the patients but no one was ready to discharge their patients. So we decided to conduct a mock drill so that we could segregate the critically ill patients. After shutting off oxygen supply for five minutes, bodies of 22 patients started turning blue," he said.

The District Magistrate said that families of the remaining 74 COVID-19 patients were asked to arrange for oxygen cylinders.

He however, said there wasn't scarcity of oxygen at the hospital and that no patient died due to oxygen shortage at the hospital. Talking about deaths of COVID-19 patients at the hospital, he said four patients died on April 26 while three succumbed to the infection on April 27.

Chief Medical Officer, Agra Dr RC Pandey said a team has been sent to the hospital to investigate the matter.