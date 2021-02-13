Agra farmer gets Jeevan Raksha Padak for saving 20 lives

President Ram Nath Kovind had approved the conferment of the Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards, 2020, to 40 people ahead of the 72nd Republic Day.

Nihal Singh's happiness has had no bounds since he received a congratulatory letter from Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla for being conferred with the Jeevan Raksha Padak award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

His entire village is very proud of the 27-year-old farmer from Agra for being able to save the lives of 20 passengers who were on board a state roadways bus that fell from a bridge into a narrow drain in July 2019.

And this exemplary act was recognised by the President himself, as Singh's name was confirmed as a recipient of the Jeevan Raksha Padak Award on January 25.

Singh was able to think on his feet and save those 20 passengers. He was working in the field when he heard a loud crashing sound and ran to the spot, to see people trapped in the bus. He immediately jumped into the drain, broke open the window, and helped the injured passengers out, reported the Times of India.

According to the letter, the Jeevan Raksha Padak comprises a medal, certificate, and lumpsum monetary allowance which will be presented to him by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, on behalf of the President.

The Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards, 2020, has been conferred to 40 people this year. The award is given to a person for an exemplary act of human nature in saving someone's life. It can be awarded under three categories - Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, and Jeevan Raksha Padak. It is also given posthumously.