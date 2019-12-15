App
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 04:43 PM IST

AGP to file plea in Supreme Court for revocation of Citizenship Act

He asserted that the AGP respected the sentiments of common people, who were wary that the law might threaten their identity and existence.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) , an ally of the ruling BJP, said on Sunday that it would file a petition in the Supreme Court praying for revocation of the amended Citizenship Act, party leader Kumar Deepak Das said.

"We will take the legal route to seek revocation of the amended Act as the indigenous people of Assam are apprehensive that their identity, language might come under threat," Das, a former Rajya Sabha MP, told PTI.

Sources said a delegation of the AGP, led by Das, would leave for Delhi in the evening to file the plea in the apex court.

First Published on Dec 15, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #Citizenship Act

