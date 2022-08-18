English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Agniveer recruitment rally from October 25 to November 11 in Haryana

    The rally will be held from October 25 to November 11 at Army Recruitment Headquarters and Kharga Stadium in Ambala Cantt.

    PTI
    August 18, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
    Indian soldier (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)

    Indian soldier (Image: AP Photo/Channi Anand)

    A recruitment rally will be organised in Ambala to enlist Agniveers to the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme, the government has said.

    The rally will be held from October 25 to November 11 at Army Recruitment Headquarters and Kharga Stadium in Ambala Cantt.

    Youths from six districts -- Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Panchkula -- and Union Territory of Chandigarh will be able to participate in this rally, said an official statement.

    Recruitment will be held for posts of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Clerk, Storekeeper (Technical), Agniveer (Technical), and Agniveer Tradesman, Recruitment Director, Colonel B S Bisht said in the statement.

    He said that according to the recruitment rules, sons of serving or retired officers and Sainik Veer Naris will be given relaxation in height, weight, and chest and 20 per cent bonus marks will be given on passing the examination. Bonus points will also be given to the winners of the Khelo India Youth Games and All India School Games Federation, he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Agniveer Recruitment Rally #Current Affairs #Haryana #India
    first published: Aug 18, 2022 01:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.