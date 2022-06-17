 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live: Latest Updates On Protest Over Agnipath | Government increases entry age limit from 21 to 23

Jun 17, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST

The agitation against the Agnipath scheme turned violent as it continued for a third straight day in Bihar with protesters allegedly attacking the houses of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP president and West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

Against the government's Agnipath Scheme, widespread protests have been taking place across the country for the last three days.

The agitation against the Agnipath scheme turned violent as it continued for a third straight day in Bihar with protesters allegedly attacking the houses of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP president and West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

June 17, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

Live: Latest Updates On Protest Over Agnipath | Law and Order Will be Maintained in Delhi, says DCP Central Shweta Chauhan

Law and Order will be maintained in Delhi in all circumstances. Police are ready for all emergencies and contingency. All kinds of unlawful assemblies are being immediately dispersed, said DCP Central Shweta Chauhan on protests against Agnipath recruitment scheme while speaking with ANI.

June 17, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST

Live: Latest Updates On Protest Over Agnipath | Around 1500 Protesters Gathered in Bihar


Around 1500 protesters gathered here and vandalized property at the Danapur station. 24 protesters were arrested. The identification of protestors will be done on the basis of CCTV & video footage available. FIR registered. Train services to be restored shortly: Patna DM (ANI)

June 17, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

Live: Latest Updates On Protest Over Agnipath | Agnipath Protestors Set Fire to 4-5 Train Engines and 2-3 Coaches in Hyderabad

Agnipath protestors set fire to 4-5 train engines and2-3 coaches in Hyderabad. *"We'll analyse the extent of the damage. Info of one person being injured. Train services temporarily halted for safety of passengers," saidAK Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager at Secunderabad railway station. (ANI)

June 17, 2022 / 02:37 PM IST

Live: Latest Updates On Protest Over Agnipath | Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Appeal

I appeal to the youth to not indulge in violent protests and not damage the property of the Railways, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, while speaking with ANI on Agnipath Protests.

June 17, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

Live: Latest Updates On Protest Over Agnipath | Government has Shown Sensitivity, says Amit Shah


The recruitment process in the Army was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 'Agneepath Yojana', cares for youth. The government has shown sensitivity by deciding that this time the age limit for the recruitment of Agniveers should be increased from 21 to 23 years," Amit Shah said in a Tweet today.

June 17, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

Live: Latest Updates On Protest Over Agnipath | Recruitment Process to Begin Soon


In a conversation with ANI, the Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande has said, "Recruitment process is going to begin soon. Within the next two days, a notification will be issued on the official website. After that our Army recruitment organisations will declare a detailed schedule of registration and rally..."

"As far as the question of Agniveers going to recruitment training centres is concerned, the training of first Agniveers will begin this December (in 2022) at the centres. The active service will commence in the middle of 2023,"

June 17, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

Live: Latest Updates On Protest Over Agnipath | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Expresses Gratitute for the Entry Age Limit Waiver by Government


"The decision to relax the age limit from 21 years to 23 years for candidates of Agnipath Yojana will benefit those who have fallen out of the age bracket to join the armed forces. Gratitude to Hon'ble PM on this move,"Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

June 17, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

Live: Latest Updates On Protest Over Agnipath | Agnipath scheme will have a significant positive impact on society, says Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company


“The Agnipath scheme will have a significant positive impact on society, and contribute greatly to nation building. Agniveers will play a key role in furthering economic growth and strengthening society in the coming years,” Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company said.

June 17, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

Live: Latest Updates On Protest Over Agnipath | We will take strict action, says Patna DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh


We will take strict action; won't comment on the matter as it's sensitive but agitation in this manner, of damaging public properties, is not right. Around 5 people arrested. No major injuries to police/passengers. Security to be increased: Patna DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh

June 17, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST

Live: Latest Updates On Protest Over Agnipath | Delhi Metro's ITO station closed

All gates of the Delhi Metro's ITO station are closed, as members of the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association protested against the Agnipath scheme and demanded its rollback.