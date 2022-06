June 17, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST

Against the government's Agnipath Scheme, widespread protests have been taking place across the country for the last three days.

The agitation against the Agnipath scheme turned violent as it continued for a third straight day in Bihar with protesters allegedly attacking the houses of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP president and West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal.