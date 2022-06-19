Agnipath Row | Modi says Centre’s welfare steps are ‘caught in the colour of politics’

File image of PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

Several steps taken by the government for the welfare of citizens “get caught in the colour of politics”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 19, the Hindustan Times reported.

Speaking at the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project’s inauguration in New Delhi, Modi seemingly called the turn of events with the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme a “misfortune”, it added.

“Last year, I also had the opportunity to inaugurate the Defence Complex. It is the misfortune of our country that many good things, things done with good intention, get caught in the colour of politics,” the PM said.

Built at Rs 920 crore, the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project was fully funded by the central government. Modi asserted that the modern development work being undertaken by the Centre is changing the face of Delhi and modernising the national capital.

“Delhi has received a beautiful infrastructure gift from the central government,” Modi said, adding that the new project will help save 55 lakh litres of fuel and cut down pollution.

BJP charges political angle

PM Modi is not the only one from the incumbent dispensation to claim political influence in the latest protests. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strongly defended the scheme for being brought in after wide-ranging consultations and suggested a "misunderstanding" was being spread for political reasons.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said some political parties, which keep looking for every opportunity under an agenda to block any change taking place, have "provoked" the youths. He appealed to the youth to shun violence and come forward for talks, asserting that the government is ready to look into their grievances with “an open mind” and make changes, “if required”.

BJP chief JP Nadda has also appealed to the youth to end the agitation and choose the path of discussion. He claimed that the protesters are being misled about the scheme.

Protests a mass movements, says opposition

The opposition has meanwhile come out guns blazing.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 19 launched a scathing attack on Modi for “repeatedly giving false hope of jobs” and only giving youth knowledge on "frying pakoras".

"By repeatedly giving false hope of jobs, the prime minister has forced the youth of the country to walk on the 'Agnipath' of unemployment," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

His attack came on a day Congress MPs and top leaders, including general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sat on a 'Satyagraha' at the Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the youth protesting against the Agnipath scheme.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi termed the scheme "directionless" and said her party will work for its withdrawal while appealing to the youths to adopt peaceful and non-violent means to fight for their demands.

In the south, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asked the Centre to rethink the scheme while CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged Prime Minister Modi to put it on hold.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanded a rollback and said those who cleared physical tests in the last two years must get a chance to appear in written exams for joining the Army.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, however, denied a political angle. "This has nothing to do with the Opposition. It is a genuine grievance of young people. They (government) must listen to their voice and not be stubborn in their decision-making, review and revise, but for now they must withdraw it (scheme). This government is known for not listening to anybody. The Centre should act as a guardian of the country and not be stubborn,” he said.

