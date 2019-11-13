App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Agneepath', says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut as his party treads tough path with Congress-NCP

Raut, who underwent an angioplasty procedure on November 11, has been tweeting from his hospital bed over the current political situation in Maharashtra

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: ANI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on November 13, tweeted the word 'agneepath' thrice, apparently indicating the difficult path ahead for his party in its efforts to form government in Maharashtra. The party is hoping to form the government with the Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its political rivals till recently.

Raut, who on November 12, quoted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to reaffirm his party's resolve to succeed and not give up, on November 13 tweeted: "Agneepath, agneepath, agneepath..."(path of fire), without elaborating.

'Agneepath' is a famous poem by renowned literarian Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

It was also the title of a 1990s Hindi blockbuster featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, which depicted how the main protagonist literally traversed the path of fire in his quest for justice.

Raut, the 57-year-old Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena's Spokesperson, who underwent an angioplasty procedure on November 11, has been tweeting from his hospital bed in Mumbai over the current political situation in Maharashtra.

On November 12, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a report to the Centre stated that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.

The development came as the political impasse continued since the declaration of Assembly poll results more than three backs back, with the Congress and NCP saying they had not yet taken any decision on Shiv Sena's proposal of forming a government, and will hold further discussions.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 11:24 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena

