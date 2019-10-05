Agitation continues overnight as activists allege 200 trees hacked in Aarey; cops deployed

Protests continued during the wee hours of October 5 in Aarey Colony in north Mumbai as activists alleged that authorities have started hacking trees for Metro work, merely hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed petitions opposing tree-felling in the area.

Of over 2,600 trees which are to be felled, 200 had been cut by the night on October 4, activists alleged. Videos of tree-felling went viral on social media, though it could not be confirmed from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation officials if indeed tree cutting for the planned metro car shed in Aarey had begun.

But the site of the proposed car shed saw heavy police deployment as hundreds of people gathered there late Friday night to stop trees from being hacked.

Several tweets lambasted the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the issue.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Preeti Menon Sharma said tree cutting was a violation of the poll code in force for the October 21 Assembly elections.



A project that should be executed with pride, the Metro 3, @MumbaiMetro3 has to do it in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover.

The project supposed to get Mumbai clean air, is hacking down a forest with a leopard, rusty spotted cat and more

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 4, 2019

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said "a project that should be executed with pride, the Mumbai Metro has to do in the cover of the night, with shame, slyness and heavy cop cover."

The Aarey Colony, measuring 1,287 hectares and located adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, has several exotic flora and fauna. The BMC's Tree Authority had allowed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) to cut the trees on August 29, 2019, triggering protests by green activists and common citizens who launched a "Save Aarey" campaign.

The MMRCL’s decision to cut trees in the area for building a car shed for Metro Phase III is facing strong opposition from green activists and sections of civil society.

Several Bollywood personalities and politicians have also extended their support to activists protesting against the felling of trees in Aarey.