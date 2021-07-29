Agartala court releases all 23 I-PAC members, booked by Tripura Police, on unconditional bail

IPAC is the political research organisation founded by poll strategist Prashant Kishor (File image)

A court in Agartala released all 23 members of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) on unconditional bail on July 29. They were booked by the Tripura Police for the alleged violation of COVID-19 protocol.

Advocate PK Biswas, who appeared for the accused before the court, suggested that the bench did not find merit in the submission made by the prosecution on behalf of the state police.

"The court released all 23 persons of I-PAC on unconditional bail today. Court rejected the submission made by public prosecutor," news agency ANI quoted Biswas as saying.

According to Times Now, the 23 members of I-PAC have been booked under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) along with Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. They have been summoned for questioning on August 1, the news channel reported.

Notably, I-PAC is the organisation founded by poll strategist Prashant Kishor. His team is considered to have arrived in Tripura to assess the public sentiment towards the incumbent BJP-IPFT government, and whether the West Bengal-ruling TMC can gain political grounds in the state.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The I-PAC researchers arrived in the state on July 20-21, and were "detained" at a hotel on July 26.

After they were allegedly put under house arrest, the local TMC unit staged a demonstration. Senior party leader Derek O'Brien arrived from Delhi to Agartala earlier in the day to demand their release.

Accusing the BJP-led government of politically targeting the I-PAC team members, O'Brien said, "This is the only kind of antics they know - to threaten, to bully. We will take them head-on."