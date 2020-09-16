After Zhenhua data leak, Centre forms expert panel to review implications, find out possible violations

The committee will review all reports in detail, and submit a report with its recommendations in the next 30 days.

After the personal data of millions of people across the world were allegedly swept up in the database of Chinese tech company Zhenhua Data, which is reportedly linked to China’s military and intelligence divisions, the Indian government formed an expert committee to study the implications of the data leak and find out about the violations if any.

The committee will have to review all reports in detail, and submit a report with its recommendations in the next 30 days.

“India has constituted an expert committee under the National Cyber Security Coordinator to study these reports, evaluate their implications, assess any violations of law and submit its recommendations within 30 days,” ANI quoted sources within the government as saying.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar communicated the decision to constitute this panel to Congress MP KC Venugopal on September 16.

He was responding to Opposition questions on what steps have been taken by the government to protect people’s data, including that of Indian leaders, from spying by Chinese companies.