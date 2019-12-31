After vandalism, roses and placards, 'Kolam' protest against CAA gains momentum

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) have led to massive protests across the country.

These protests were sparked by the introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. The legislation was passed by both Houses of Parliament before receiving the President’s assent to become an Act.

The protests took a big turn with violence, leading to deaths, was reported from many parts of the country. Many were detained and arrested during the stir.

At the same time, peaceful protests were also reported in many cities with some demonstrators offering roses to policemen who had been deployed to thwart these marches.

In another way of protest, students of the Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore) let their shoes do the talking. The students reportedly came out in turns and left blank placards and their footwear at the campus gate. Their idea was to let their footwear represent them.

Now, ‘Kolam’ (a traditional rangoli) has become another way of protesting against CAA and NRC.

It all started with eight people, including five women, being briefly detained for staged an anti-CAA protest by drawing Kolams in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The group had protested at Chennai’s Besant Nagar locality on December 29.

They used the 'kolams' to express their opposition to CAA, NRC and the National Population Register (NPR), and raised slogans "No to NRC" and "No to NPR" before the police took them into custody.

On December 30, expressing solidarity with these 'rangoli protesters', the entrance of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin's house in Chennai also sported a Kolam, saying no to the contentious law.

The DMK chief also mocked the state’s ruling All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), saying it was "servile" to the Centre and acted against even those drew rangoli as it did not want the Union government to be "offended" even by "flour" used for drawing Kolam.

Stalin met the individuals involved in the rangoli protest and said that "entire Tamil Nadu" was now drawing Kolam against the law.

He also posted a collage of photographs featuring a slew of rangolis protesting CAA, on Twitter.