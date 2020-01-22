App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 03:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After UP and Haryana, Maharashtra govt declares 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free

The movie has already made it to the Rs 100 crore-club, heading towards the Rs 200 crore mark at full speed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' film poster (Image: Twitter/@ajaydevgn)
'Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior' film poster (Image: Twitter/@ajaydevgn)

The Maharashtra government has declared the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free on January 22, news agency ANI reported.

The topic of the declaring the movie tax-free was reportedly brought up in the cabinet last week by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray himself.

The development comes after the movie got a tax exemption last week in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

In its opening weekend following release on January 10, Tanhaji, which stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, earned around Rs 62 crore. It shored up over Rs 38 crore in the week that followed.

The movie has already made it to the Rs 100 crore-club, heading towards the Rs 200 crore mark at full speed. The movie is also expected to become the highest grossing film in Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's career.

The movie has surpassed the collections of hits like Amir Khan-starrers Dangal and PK, and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda Hai by a fairly good number.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 03:33 pm

