After Tanishq ad row, Mini Mathur and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s wife Rasika Agashe educate on interfaith marriage

A Tanishq commercial on interfaith marriage became the talking point a few days ago after Hindu hardliners claimed the advertisement of the jewellery brand was promoting 'love jihad'. After social media backlash and threats, Tanishq decided to take down their ‘ekatvam' advertisement.

Many have come out in support of the Tanishq advertisement since and shared their real-life accounts of inter-religious marriages.

Among those who shared their own stories of interfaith marriage were TV host Mini Mathur, who is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan, and writer-actor-director Rasika Agashe, who is married to actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.



Meri godbharai.. socha share kar dun.. and before crying out love jihad, lets learn about special marriage act.. pic.twitter.com/BUykrCriaC

— rasika agashe (@rasikaagashe) October 14, 2020

Agashe shared a photo of her baby shower on Twitter and wrote in Hindi: “Thought of sharing a picture of my baby shower… Before crying out love jihad, lets learn about the Special Marriage Act.”

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram to talk about the raging issue of Hindu-Muslim marriage, Mathur questioned: “How does religion even matter?”

Her note read: “Look at the hate that has been enabled in this country. It is heartbreaking that Tanishq was forced to take down one of the most beautiful ads they have made. Thus, and even more love is literally what I have experienced in my multicultural marriage.”

She added: “I would rather the world turned atheist than have hate as a religion.”