172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|after-tanishq-ad-row-mini-mathur-and-mohd-zeeshan-ayyubs-wife-rasika-agashe-educate-on-interfaith-marriage-5968161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Tanishq ad row, Mini Mathur and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s wife Rasika Agashe educate on interfaith marriage

Reacting to the row over the Tanishq advertisement, Rasika Agashe shared a photo of her baby shower on Twitter and wrote in Hindi: “Thought of sharing a picture of my baby shower… Before crying out love jihad, lets learn about the Special Marriage Act.”

Moneycontrol News

A Tanishq commercial on interfaith marriage became the talking point a few days ago after Hindu hardliners claimed the advertisement of the jewellery brand was promoting 'love jihad'. After social media backlash and threats, Tanishq decided to take down their ‘ekatvam' advertisement.

Many have come out in support of the Tanishq advertisement since and shared their real-life accounts of inter-religious marriages.

Among those who shared their own stories of interfaith marriage were TV host Mini Mathur, who is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan, and writer-actor-director Rasika Agashe, who is married to actor Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub.

Close
Agashe shared a photo of her baby shower on Twitter and wrote in Hindi: “Thought of sharing a picture of my baby shower… Before crying out love jihad, lets learn about the Special Marriage Act.”

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram to talk about the raging issue of Hindu-Muslim marriage, Mathur questioned: “How does religion even matter?”

related news

Her note read: “Look at the hate that has been enabled in this country. It is heartbreaking that Tanishq was forced to take down one of the most beautiful ads they have made. Thus, and even more love is literally what I have experienced in my multicultural marriage.”

She added: “I would rather the world turned atheist than have hate as a religion.”
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 05:17 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Tanishq

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.