After seven years and spending Rs 30,000, Raichur resident finally gets his Aadhaar number

Running around for over seven years and after spending Rs 30,000, from his earning, a Raichur resident has finally received his correct Aadhaar number. Reportedly, the bio metric analysis had mixed up his fingerprint with that of his son’s, as per a report in The New Indian Express.

However, a senior official of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) suggests it is not just one incident. Around 1.3 to 1.9 crore Aadhaar numbers have suffered from 'mixed bio metrics'. A team of UDAI was successful in identifying the mix-up and communicating the same to the respective Aadhaar holders.

During the promotional stage of Aadhaar, the biometrics of the family members were mixed up to meet the deadline. Clarifying about the issue, a UDAI official said: "To meet targets, some enrolling agencies used biometrics of accompanying relatives if they were not able to register the biometric data of the person who was getting enrolled. Ramifications of this are emerging now as some people are facing problems to avail Aadhaar-linked essential services." These cases can only come to light if the aadhar holder alerts the UDAI. About 450 complaints are registered per month in Karnataka alone.

In the wake of the complaints filed by Aadhaar holders, UDAI has decided to organise camps across the country to resolve the biometric mixups. The dates are conveyed separately to the affected Aadhar bearer.

An anonymous official of UDAI said: "There are also several cases of biometric data not being captured properly. UIDAI is identifying such cases and addressing their grievances."