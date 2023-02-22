 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
After setbacks in the US market, India’s seafood industry mulls alternative strategies to boost exports

Oversupply and high inflation have curtailed the buying power of US consumers. Besides, Ecuador, which has become the largest aquaculture shrimp producer, has emerged as a serious threat to India in the US market.

A severe demand crunch has led to an over 20 percent drop in seafood shipments to the US in FY 2023 until December. Representative image

Stung by setbacks in the US, its biggest market, India’s seafood industry is considering altering its strategy to attain the ambitious export target of $14 billion by 2025.

Increasing Indian presence in other countries, aided by free trade agreements (FTA) pursued by the government, focusing on products that are potential money spinners like black tiger shrimp and vigorously tapping the domestic market for shrimp to offset any export losses were some of the suggestions voiced at the 23rd edition of the India International Seafood Show (IISS) in Kolkata last week.

Organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India, the biennial event provided a platform for stakeholders in the seafood industry to discuss these ideas.

A severe demand crunch has led to an over 20 percent drop in seafood shipments to the US in FY 2023 until December. This assumes significance because the US accounted for 43 percent of India’s seafood exports worth $7.76 billion in FY22.