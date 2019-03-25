App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 01:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

After railway tickets, now a boarding pass of Air India features Modi's pic; airline says looking into it

The airline said the passes featuring the photographs, which were third-party advertisements, would be withdrawn if they are found to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A boarding pass issued by Air India with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has come under criticism, days after the PM's photo on railway tickets created a furore.

The airline said the passes featuring the photographs, which were third-party advertisements, would be withdrawn if they are found to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Former Punjab DGP Shashi Kant on Monday tweeted a photograph of his boarding pass issued at the New Delhi airport, questioning how pictures of the two leaders could be on it.

"At New Delhi airport today March 25th, 2019. My Air India Boarding Pass, prominently flashes Narendra Modi, "Vibrant Gujrat" & Vijay Rupani. Picture of boarding pass is below. Wonder why we are wasting public money on this Election Commission, which doesn't see, hear or speak...," he tweeted.

related news

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said the boarding passes seemed to be one printed during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit held in January and the photographs were part of the advertisement from 'third parties'.

"The rolls seem to be the ones left over from the boarding passes printed during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and the photos are third-party advertisements. It has nothing to do with Air India.

"However, we are scrutinising if third-party ads fall within the purview of the Model Code of Conduct. If they do, these will be withdrawn. These boarding passes are not just for Gujarat, but are in use across India,"Kumar said.

On March 20, tickets with photos of the prime minister were withdrawn by the railways after the Trinamool Congress complained to the Election Commission about them.

The railways had also said that it was a third-party ad and leftover from a pack of tickets printed a year earlier. The national transporter had instructed zones to withdraw the tickets.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

NCP Corporator's Husband Hacked to Death by Mob in Maharashtra

Sheeraz best-placed Indian in Men's Skeet, Kimberly Rhode Wins Women's ...

Vijender Singh Injured in Training, US Pro Debut Delayed

Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Likely to Step Down as Chairman Today ...

Salman Khan's Bharat Trailer to be Showcased with Avengers: Endgame

Entrepreneur Dimple Dugar Joins BJP as Vice-President of Maharashtra T ...

HMD Global Clarifies How Data From Some Nokia 7 Plus Phones Ended up i ...

'Unicorn Store' Trailer: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson Reunite for Net ...

Aesthetics of Radical Politics: At Kochi Biennale, Artists Recover Mem ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex cracks 400 points, Nifty slips below 11, ...

Jet Airways shares jump after Naresh Goyal agrees to reduce stake

Bajaj Finance gained 67 percent in last one year despite IL&FS crisis

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Jet Airways crisis: SBI forgets it is neither debt-ridden airline's pr ...

Donald Trump cleared of collusion charges with Russia, but Robert Muel ...

Parineeti Chopra on limited screen time in Kesari: I said yes to a rom ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

WhatsApp shares how users can stop spread of misinformation via its ne ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Priyanka Chopra admits to Facetime sex during 'long stints apart' with ...

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares an insanely cute picture of Mi ...

Chhapaak: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan laud Deepika Padukone’s acid ...

Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan H ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.