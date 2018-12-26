After Puducherry 'embarrassment', BJP to filter questions asked during PM Modi's video interactions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to filter questions asked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'My booth is a strong booth' programme, according to a report by The Times of India.

The move comes after a question asked by a party worker during an interaction with the prime minister caused embarrassment to the latter.

"We are double checking the process to avoid questions like the one raised by a functionary, Nirmal Kumar Jain, from Puducherry," a person in the BJP, familiar with the development told the newspaper.

According to the report, the party has asked candidates to fill a Google format form wherein they are asked to fill information about themselves, their question, the importance of their constituency and their contact number.

The party has been receiving 500 to 1,000 questions from each of the constituency selected for the programme.

The workers have also been asked to upload a video of their question on the Narendra Modi App and send it 48 hours ahead of a scheduled meeting.

"We select the best questions from those shortlisted and inform the concerned persons," the person added.

Another party functionary said that the incident in Puducherry was a "lesson" for the party, according to the report.

During his video interaction with booth workers last week, PM Modi had reportedly dodged a question asked by one of the party workers. When asked about why his administration was busy collecting taxes from the middle class and not doing enough to take care of them, PM Modi had responded by saying that his government is taking care of everyone before switched the interaction to Puducherry.

The response went viral on social media platforms and drew jibes from Opposition leaders, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who tweeted: "Vanakam Puducherry! That's NoMo's answer to the struggling middle class. Forget a press conference he can't even string together a polling booth worker's conference."