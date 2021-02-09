After PM Modi’s ‘andolan jeevi’ jibe, Akhilesh Yadav calls BJP leaders ‘chanda jeevis’

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “andolan jeevi” remark on protesting farmers, Samajwadi Party MP and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav called the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders “chanda jeevis”, meaning those who live on donations.

Addressing Parliament on February 9, Akhilesh Yadav said: “That ‘andolans’ or protests have given India several rights and several leaders. In fact, India gained independence due to protests.”

He added: “If people who protest are ‘andolan jeevis’, then BJP leaders are ‘chanda jeevis’, who brandish their flag to collect donations ever so often.”

He said the Centre’s promise of retaining the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime does not hold out, which is why, he claimed, farmers have taken to the streets in protest.

“Yesterday I heard ‘MSP tha, MSP hai, MSP rahega’. It is just in speech but not on ground. Farmers are not getting it, had farmers been, they wouldn't have been sitting in Delhi. I congratulate the agitating farmers that they have awakened farmers across India,” he said.

Yadav went on to question if even the farmers hailing from the Prime Minister’s constituency or the President’s birthplace have got the MSP for their rice crop.

The Samajwadi Party chief claimed that though the Centre has vowed to modernise mandis, there are several mandis that have remained under construction in Uttar Pradesh since the BJP started ruling the state.

Reacting to his statements, BJP leader Uma Bharati said all the donations that were made towards construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya were voluntary.